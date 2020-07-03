New 'green' community housing complex opened

Photo: Newsline / CCC

The mayor and housing minister have opened a new community housing complex in Christchurch which features energy-efficient homes.

The 28 one and two-bedroom home complex in Tiwaiwaka Lane (previously Cresselly Place), St Martins, was opened by Housing Minister Megan Woods and Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

The homes were designed and built to be warm and efficient, with a reduced environmental impact.

The site was previously owned by Christchurch City Council and used for social housing. But the buildings were severely damaged in the earthquakes and had to be demolished.

The council subsequently transferred the site to OCHT and has supported the new housing development through a loan on commercial terms.

"The opening of the complex at Tiwaiwaka Lane is another step in our commitment to building great homes and creating connected communities with housing that exceeds standards," said OCHT chief executive Cate Kearney.

"These homes are warm, dry and efficient, car parking is provided for each home, and there is a central courtyard at the centre of the complex to promote a sense of community."

Kearney said OCHT has completed two smaller complexes that are also accredited Homestar 6 and is working on a 90-home development on Brougham St that will be Homestar 7.

"OCHT has made a commitment to ensuring our new homes are the best they can be.

"We want to provide our tenants with a home that provides maximum health and environmental benefits," Kearney says.

Tiwaiwaka is one of the Māori names for fantail and the bird is reflected in the central courtyard design.