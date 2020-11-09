Would you rent this? Grime infested rental up for grabs

The bathroom. Photo: Barfoot & Thompson

A grime-infested property with dirt snaking up the walls has been put up for rent on one of South Auckland's busiest main streets.

That might be one of the only things going for it - with road-side panorama views of Great South Rd, in the heart of Ōtāhuhu - making for a colourful sight.

The colourful sights do not end there, however, with the listing showing off several less favourable photos of the inside of the property also.

The wash house at the Ōtāhuhu rental. Photo: Barfoot & Thompson

A reader who contacted the Herald described it as having peeling paint and "a bathroom that would leave you dirtier than before you entered it".

The listing, on 275A Great South Rd, has been posted on the Barfoot & Thompson website.

It is a one-bedroom flat that will set the buyer back $310 a week.

"One big lounge, one bedroom, one open layout kitchen (and) combined bathroom and toilet," the listing says.

"Available NOW!" Prospective renters are told.

The bathroom at the Ōtāhuhu rental property. Photo: Barfoot & Thompson

Real estate agent Shantanu Srivastava said it appeared the listing - which is also up on Trade Me - had gone up using old photos and should have gone up as a blank listing with no photos attached.

"There's work happening inside the property (this week)," he said.

The property owner had started construction and renovations on the rental, he said, and that was all expected to finish by the end of the week.

The previous tenant had been at the property for about eight years.

The kitchen area at the property. Photo: Barfoot & Thompson

On inspection of the rental, it was decided the property needed a "touch up", he said.

The owner had indicated the renovations include a new paint job and carpet cleaning.

Srivastava said the current listing had only been up for about three or four days and he would now be checking to see how old photos were used.

Those interested in the property could expect to see new photos attached "in a week or so", he said.