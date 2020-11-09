Would you rent this? Grime infested rental up for grabs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
That might be one of the only things going for it - with road-side panorama views of Great South Rd, in the heart of Ōtāhuhu - making for a colourful sight.
The colourful sights do not end there, however, with the listing showing off several less favourable photos of the inside of the property also.
The listing, on 275A Great South Rd, has been posted on the Barfoot & Thompson website.
It is a one-bedroom flat that will set the buyer back $310 a week.
"One big lounge, one bedroom, one open layout kitchen (and) combined bathroom and toilet," the listing says.
"Available NOW!" Prospective renters are told.
"There's work happening inside the property (this week)," he said.
The property owner had started construction and renovations on the rental, he said, and that was all expected to finish by the end of the week.
The previous tenant had been at the property for about eight years.
The owner had indicated the renovations include a new paint job and carpet cleaning.
Srivastava said the current listing had only been up for about three or four days and he would now be checking to see how old photos were used.
Those interested in the property could expect to see new photos attached "in a week or so", he said.