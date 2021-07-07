Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Air NZ set to start Chch-Singapore route in November

    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Air New Zealand is set to start a new route between Christchurch and Singapore at the end of November.

    While the flights will be subsidised by the New Zealand Government to fly freight, Air New Zealand will happily welcome fare-paying passengers onboard once the borders open and passengers are cleared to fly, reports travel website Simply Flying.

    The airline has maintained a scaled-back long-haul timetable throughout the travel downturn, temporarily cutting destinations like Vancouver and Houston.

    Air New Zealand’s investor update for May shows the airline’s long-haul flights carried just 4000 passengers that month. Three-quarters of those passengers traveled between New Zealand and North America.

    By November, a daily 787-9 Air New Zealand service will also fly from Auckland to Singapore.

     

     

    Advertisement

