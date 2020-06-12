City-bound lane from Main South Rd opening this weekend

A single city-bound lane on the new motorway will open at the Main South Road bridge in Christchurch on Sunday.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson says to prepare for the change, night works started on Thursday along Main South Road (SH1) between Hoskyns Rd and Waterholes Rd.

Image: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre

Northbound traffic heading towards Templeton/Hornby/Airport will stay on Main South Road.

Northbound traffic heading towards the city can take the new motorway.

The new motorway off-ramp at the Shands Rd Interchange will also open.

Motorists are advised to take note of the following changes from Sunday, June 14: