City-bound lane from Main South Rd opening this weekend

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A single city-bound lane on the new motorway will open at the Main South Road bridge in Christchurch on Sunday.
A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson says to prepare for the change, night works started on Thursday along Main South Road (SH1) between Hoskyns Rd and Waterholes Rd.
- Northbound traffic heading towards Templeton/Hornby/Airport will stay on Main South Road.
- Northbound traffic heading towards the city can take the new motorway.
- The new motorway off-ramp at the Shands Rd Interchange will also open.