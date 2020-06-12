Friday, 12 June 2020

City-bound lane from Main South Rd opening this weekend

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Travel

    A single city-bound lane on the new motorway will open at the Main South Road bridge in Christchurch on Sunday.

    A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson says to prepare for the change, night works started on Thursday along Main South Road (SH1) between Hoskyns Rd and Waterholes Rd.

    Image: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre
    Image: Christchurch Transport Operations Centre
    Motorists are advised to take note of the following changes from Sunday, June 14:

    • Northbound traffic heading towards Templeton/Hornby/Airport will stay on Main South Road.
    • Northbound traffic heading towards the city can take the new motorway.
    • The new motorway off-ramp at the Shands Rd Interchange will also open.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter