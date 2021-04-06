Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Expect travel delays as more road works start on Brougham St

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Travel

    The work on Brougham St will be carried out over the next two to three months. Photo: Newsline
    The work on Brougham St will be carried out over the next two to three months. Photo: Newsline
    Motorists who use Brougham St may experience delays over the next few weeks as work starts to replace an ageing stormwater pipe.

    Christchurch City Council says the brick barrel pipe underneath the Barrie St intersection dates back to 1910 and has reached the end of its useful life so needs to be replaced with a new main.

    "The work will be carried out over the next two to three months and will be done in stages to reduce the disruption to traffic," said council stormwater and waterways programme manager Keith Davison

    "While the work is carried out, we will be maintaining two lanes of traffic in each direction on Brougham Street during the day.

    Brougham St at the intersection with Barrie St. Photo: Google
    Brougham St at the intersection with Barrie St. Photo: Google
    "However, there will be a speed reduction in place and Barrie Street and James K Baxter Place may be closed at times.

    "When it comes to installing the pipe across the road, crews will be working at night because we will need to one lane traffic on Brougham Street.

    "It is not possible to do that during the day because of the high volume of traffic that uses the road.

    "Unfortunately the night work might disturb residents living nearby, but the crews will be working to get the noisy part of the work done as early as possible in their shift to keep the disruption to a minimum," Davison said.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter