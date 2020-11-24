Tuesday, 24 November 2020

New Christchurch motorway set to open next week

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Travel

    The Christchurch Northern Corridor. Photo: Newsline
    The Christchurch Northern Corridor. Photo: Newsline
    Vehicles will be able to travel on Christchurch’s new $290 million motorway from Monday, November 30.

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is set to partially open the 10km stretch of the Christchurch Northern Corridor to help bed in the chip seal surface before opening all four lanes of the motorway and the adjoining shared path in mid-December.

    From Monday, November 3, to Friday, December 11, one traffic lane in each direction will be open.

    Northbound traffic can choose the CNC as an option between 7am and 4pm, southbound traffic can use the CNC between 10am and 6pm.

    Due to the loose gravel, a temporary 50km/h speed limit will be in place.

    Depending on the road condition, this may be increased to 70km/h.

    The lanes will shift during the day so all four lanes are used.

    On Saturday, December 12, 2pm-6pm, NZTA is planning an open day, where people can walk or cycle the motorway.

    After the open day, the motorway will be closed to allow the finishing touches to be put on it ahead of its full opening on Thursday, December 17.

    The CNC extends the Northern Motorway through to QEII Drive and Cranford St and is designed to make travel times in and out of Christchurch shorter. 

    It has been built at a cost of $290 million. 

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter