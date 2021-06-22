No lift off for Mike Pero's Pasifika Air

Businessman Mike Pero's proposed new airline, which would have flown direct from Christchurch to Rarotonga, has been grounded.

Pero said his Pasifika Air venture is being canned because of a lack of support from the Cook Islands' government.

He told the Cook Islands News there were too many obstacles to launching the airline.

The New Zealand-based millionaire said the Cook Islands' government's lack of enthusiasm was the "most disappointing" reason why Pasifika Air won't succeed.

He said the airline would have reignited horticulture and brought tourists to the Islands.

The plan was announced in December last year, but was put on hold in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Progress continued when the Cook Islands travel-bubble was announced in May and Pero had hoped Pasifika Air would be operational later this year.

However, he said it was not an easy call to drop the plan.

"All suppliers, contractors and staff are paid to date," Pero said.

"There comes a time when a smart investor thinks 'why am I doing this?' and calls it a day - and I'm there now.

"I look at my investment against the $7.7 billion loss of Emirates for the last year and think ... happy days."