Tuesday, 22 June 2021

No lift off for Mike Pero's Pasifika Air

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Travel

    Businessman Mike Pero's proposed new airline, which would have flown direct from Christchurch to Rarotonga, has been grounded.

    Pero said his Pasifika Air venture is being canned because of a lack of support from the Cook Islands' government.

    He told the Cook Islands News there were too many obstacles to launching the airline.

    The New Zealand-based millionaire said the Cook Islands' government's lack of enthusiasm was the "most disappointing" reason why Pasifika Air won't succeed.

    He said the airline would have reignited horticulture and brought tourists to the Islands.

    The plan was announced in December last year, but was put on hold in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Progress continued when the Cook Islands travel-bubble was announced in May and Pero had hoped Pasifika Air would be operational later this year.

    However, he said it was not an easy call to drop the plan.

    "All suppliers, contractors and staff are paid to date," Pero said.

    "There comes a time when a smart investor thinks 'why am I doing this?' and calls it a day - and I'm there now.

    "I look at my investment against the $7.7 billion loss of Emirates for the last year and think ... happy days."

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter