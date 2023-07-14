Tesla e-pickup gets a workout

Images of the Tesla Cybertruck being tested for winter driving conditions on the Pisa Range. PHOTOS: TWITTER

Footage has emerged of the Tesla Cybertruck being put through its paces at the Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds, on the Pisa Range, near Wānaka.

Tesla founder Elon Musk first talked about his desire to build a truck in 2012 and the electric pick-up, with its futuristic design, was unveiled by Tesla in November 2019. It has since been dogged by delays and registrations for pre-orders were estimated at as much as 1.7 million.

The footage was posted on Twitter, but attempts to contact the poster were not successful.

The proving grounds draw automotive, component and tyre manufacturers from around the world for winter testing programmes prior to production and site security and confidentiality were a key part of the operation.

A proving grounds spokesman said earlier this year there was now a lot more hype pre-production.

In May, Mr Musk confirmed the Cybertruck would be available later this year.