Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track, the country's next Great Walk on budget

Getty Images

Work to upgrade a Fiordland tramp to become the country's next Great Walk remains on budget, but there is still plenty left to do.

In 2019 the Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track was announced as the next Great Walk, with close to $8 million approved to get it up to standard.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said contractors would continue to work through winter on track sections, depending on the weather and resources.

Southern South Island director of operations Aaron Fleming said three track sections have been finished, with two more underway.

"All going to plan, they are scheduled to complete these two sections by spring/early summer."

The upgrade of the Rarakau car park at the start of the track is expected to begin next month.

They were also working on developing a storytelling and interpretation package, legal access over private land blocks, a gateway for the entrance and protecting and recording heritage sites and records.

Fleming confirmed the project was currently running to its $7.9 million approved budget.

"The DOC project team and their partners are working through the details of when exactly the track will open with Great Walk status.

"The Tuatapere Hump Ridge Track Charitable Trust will reopen its summer operations as usual in October for their 2023/24 summer walking season.

"People can book now to walk the track for next season, and future seasons, via the trust's website."