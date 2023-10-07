'Vegetables have something to do with it' says centenarian

Alan Wilcox.

Alan Wilcox, a stalwart in the world of vegetable farming, marked the remarkable milestone of celebrating his 100th birthday.

The Pukekohe vegetable grower dedicated his lifetime to the industry and contributed significantly to the horticultural industry within Pukekohe and New Zealand.

His journey began in 1939, a time when planting was done by hand and ploughing by horse. Over the years, he witnessed dramatic transformations in the field, from scientific advancements to the mechanisation of farming practices.

Reflecting on his century-long journey, Wilcox humbly expressed: "When one looks forward 100 years, it seems to be way in the future. But looking back, it doesn't seem like 100 years to me."

His contributions to the agricultural community are numerous. He is a life member of the Pukekohe Vegetable Growers Association, where he served on the board for 39 years.

In addition, he held the position of vice chairman at the New Zealand Potato Growers Federation and was a founding director of the New Zealand Horticultural Export Authority.

He also attended the first and last VegFed conference among many other accolades and benchmarks.

During World War II, Wilcox's vegetable farming earned him an exemption from territorial service, as his work was deemed essential to the war effort.

By 1945, Wilcox, alongside his brother, leased their first patch of land with a focus on potatoes and onions.

Despite the market collapsing in the first year, right when crops were ready, Wilcox's innovative thinking led them to sell their produce on the side of Highway One, a move that saved their business.

"We took 30 bags out onto the side of the road one afternoon, and by 6pm they were all sold at a profitable price," Wilcox recalled.

"So we set about doing that every day for the next two months and sold the whole lot on the side of the road."

The farming operation grew substantially over the years and while his brother moved into dairy farming in Bay of Plenty, Wilcox remained headstrong in the space of vegetables.

On the Bombay Hills, out of the reach of frosts, Wilcox purchased a dairy farm too small to be profitable. However, it suited his young family and crops of onions, potatoes, cabbage, cauliflower and pumpkins nicely.

It became their headquarters for several decades.

What Wilcox cherished most about his occupation was the continuous challenge and the ever-evolving farming methods.

He marvelled at the technological advancements and changes that had occurred during his lifetime, from scientific breakthroughs to the development of modern machinery.

"We used a simple Bordeaux spray for the potatoes and had to mix it up and dissolve a blue stone before the day you were spraying. Now there's powdered sprays and liquid sprays and the application is safer."

Wilcox laughs at this point. Considering his relationship with sprays, it's a wonder he's easily made it to 100 years of age.

"I didn't wear a mask when I was spraying, I probably did everything wrong. Although I was careful not to inhale any drift that came my way.

"But I've survived."

Wilcox's longevity raises the inevitable question: What's the secret to reaching 100 years?

When asked, he quipped, "I think the genes have a fair bit to do with it."

His observation isn't entirely unfounded, as he comes from a family with a history of long life, with three of his grandparents living well into their 90s.

His diet also played a role, as Wilcox attributed his good health to a diet rich in fruits and vegetables - a fitting lifestyle choice for a vegetable grower.

And at the age of 80, he recognised the turn to computers. Therefore, he enrolled in a course and purchased one.

"It's all keeping the mind active."

And active it must be, because only a few days before his birthday, he got signed off by the doctor for another two years on his license.

By Leah Tebbutt