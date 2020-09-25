Watch live: New Zealand Young Writers Festival

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Join award- winning playwright Nathan Joe, along with some of the most exciting voices in the Aotearoa theatre world, as they swap stories, wounds and wonders.
Being a playwright in Aotearoa means existing in a niche within an already tiny niche.
What does it mean to live in a country that doesn’t necessarily prioritise the arts?
And what does a playwright even do?
New Zealand’s Young Writers Festival begins in Dunedin next week with a range of workshops and events to inspire young writers.