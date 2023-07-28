Whitestone cheese on top

Whitestone Cheese managing director Simon Berry is delighted several styles of Whitestone’s Oamaru-produced cheese have been introduced to the Air New Zealand menu. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Passengers can now experience a taste of Oamaru as they fly.

Whitestone Cheese products will now be available on long haul Air New Zealand flights as part of the airline’s "A Taste of Aotearoa" menu update.

Whitestone Cheese managing director Simon Berry was "absolutely thrilled" to be chosen by the company.

Products from the Oamaru-based business had been used by the airline before but this would be a significant increase, he said.

"We were already in there in a small way, but now that’s increased with their review and it’s great."

It was a fantastic reflection of the hard work and dedication their team put into producing the cheese.

"It’s great that they’ve chosen a regional producer and we’re definitely being recognised for quality supply.

"That is a great feeling to think that we are producing cheese of a high standard that’s acceptable and we’ve made the grade."

He was pleased with the selection of cheeses that Air New Zealand would be using.

"They’re taking a really good cross-section of our range on board.

"They’re taking white moulds and pressed cheese and blue cheeses and a smoked cheese."

While the exact amount that would be used had not been confirmed, early conversations indicated it would be around 100kg per week, Mr Berry said.

They sent away their first shipment of samples to the airline yesterday.

Whitestone Cheese did not yet know how their products would be used, but since they sent whole wheels of cheese that meant it would be up to the caterers how it was cut, he said.

Having their product used by such a well-known New Zealand company could be great for Whitestone Cheese’s future, he said.

"It’s great for our brand and great exposure as well that we’re going to be seen in that environment with those premium passengers."

The cheeses will be introduced on Air New Zealand flights soon.

By Nic Duff