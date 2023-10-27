Wind farm could power 135,000 homes

The proposed wind farm site. Images: Supplied

A just-announced up-to-$900 million wind farm in South Otago would be one of the largest in New Zealand, its proponents say.

Alexandra-based Pioneer Energy and renewable energy developer and generator Manawa Energy have proposed a 300-megawatt wind farm on privately-owned rural land about 7km from Clinton and 12km from Balclutha.

The Kaihiku Wind Farm would create enough power for 135,000 households, the companies said in a statement.

Resource consents were expected to be lodged with the Clutha District Council and the Otago Regional Council next year, they said.

The project was expected to take four years to complete.

Pioneer Energy chief executive Fraser Jonker said Pioneer Energy had been investigating the potential to develop a wind farm on the site since last year.

‘‘It’s an exciting project and we’re very pleased to be combining our local knowledge with Manawa Energy’s deep wind expertise.

‘‘We have several years of historic wind data, confirming the site has a consistent high-quality resource.

‘‘It also has very good access to transmission and great construction characteristics.’’

Design work was under way, but the site was expected to have capacity for about 70 turbines, which would have blades that could reach 215m in height.

If the project went ahead, early indications were the wind farm would have a capital cost of about $750m to $900m, he said.

By Hamish MacLean