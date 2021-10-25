109 new community Covid cases, testing encouraged in Nelson Marlborough

There are 109 new community cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has revealed today.

Of the new cases, 103 are in Auckland, four are in Waikato and two are in Northland.

Since the case detected in Blenheim, there have been no further positive results reported in the South Island.

Interviews with the Covid-19 positive case who is currently in isolation in Blenheim are ongoing.

A third contact has now returned a negative test. This follows the return of negative tests from two earlier contacts yesterday. All three contacts are now isolating and being managed by Nelson Marlborough Health.

"We can also confirm the case who recently travelled to Blenheim had spent the night at a residential address in Tokoroa before flying from Rotorua Airport. Public Health officials are now investigating whether there are any potential exposure events in the area, associated with this case.

"People living in Tokoroa and Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough, in particular, are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated."

We are also asking residents in Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated, the ministry said.

Testing in the region is available today and tomorrow in Blenheim at Horton Park, off Redwood Street until 5.30pm, in Nelson at the Saxton Field parking area in Suffolk Road in Stoke today and tomorrow until 4pm.

Yesterday, there were 419 tests processed across the region (301 in Marlborough) and 444 vaccinations across the region. Vaccination is available today and tomorrow by walk-in at the Blenheim, Nelson and Richmond vaccination centres, with details available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.

Two cases of Covid-19 in Ōtorohanga, Waikato, were announced last night and confirmed after the Ministry’s daily reporting period, so are included in today’s overall case tally.

As reported last night, these two cases are close contacts of a previously confirmed case from Te Awamutu. They are now isolating locally in dedicated accommodation, with public health oversight.

Investigations are continuing today to determine their movements.

There are two further new cases to report in Waikato today; one in Hamilton and one in Te Awamutu/Kihikihi. All are known contacts of existing cases and have been in touch with Public Health officials.

This brings total cases for Waikato during this outbreak to 87, with six cases for which epidemiological links remain under investigation.

"Today we are reporting two new expected and linked cases of Covid-19 in Northland, who were in isolation throughout their infectious period."

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northland, associated with this outbreak, is now seven.

The total number of cases in the current outbreak, nationwide, is now 2569. There have been 5389 cases since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Only 47 of today's cases are epidemiologically linked.

There are 35 Covid patients in hospital, down from 50 reported yesterday. The average age of hospitalised Covid patients is 42. Five people are in ICU or HDU.

Yesterday 18,985 doses of the vaccine were administered, of these 5335 were first doses and 13,650 were second doses.