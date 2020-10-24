Saturday, 24 October 2020

11 new Covid cases, none in the community

    Star News
    National

    Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald
    There are 11 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all from managed isolation.

    There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

    Five of the new cases are part of the day 6 testing of international fishing crew in Christchurch.  

    The ministry said it had "always expected that additional cases from this group were likely".

    Of today’s other cases, one involves a family group of two people who arrived from Amsterdam via Singapore.

    The other cases involve two recent arrivals from the United Kingdom and one who arrived from the United Arab Emirates.  

    All six cases have returned positive tests at around day 3, as part of standard border testing protocols, and they are now in quarantine.

    The total number of active cases is now 74, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 1578. 

    The new cases come amid a new community cluster in Auckland.

    The marine employee cluster has increased to include three other positive cases and has businesses throughout Auckland scrambling after being alerted to links to new infections.

    A marine engineer is thought to have caught Covid-19 while working on a foreign vessel before passing it on to two colleagues.

    Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday he was feeling comfortable that level 1 was the right setting and the Auckland cluster was well-contained.

    Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the cluster wasn't causing him heightened levels of anxiety - "just usual levels of anxiety".

    There would be a "very intensive" campaign over the next 72 hours to encourage the public to use the app.

    "The more we scan, the safer we'll be," Bloomfield said.

     

     

     

