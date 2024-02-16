12,000 people contacted after Covid data leak

Health NZ chief executive Margie Apa Photo: RNZ (file)

At least 12,000 people may have had personal information released in last year's leak of Covid 19 data.

A former employee of the Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ is facing court charges over the leak.

The health agency said it has started notifying people affected by the breach.

Chief executive Margie Apa said today the first group to be contacted was a large number of Covid vaccinators whose personal information was in a downloadable file on a United States blogsite.

There was a smaller number of people vaccinated who could be identified.

Apa said the 12,000 figure may rise.