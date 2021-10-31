143 new cases, none in Christchurch; 75% now double vaccinated

coronavirusdatagettyimages-1217101965.jpg There are no new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury to report today. Photo: Getty Images

There are 143 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today, 135 in Auckland, 6 in Waikato and 2 in Northland. There are no new community cases to report in Christchurch.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the new numbers in a press statement this afternoon.

Yesterday, two vaccination milestones were reached with 75% of eligible New Zealanders now fully vaccinated and Auckland has now reached 80% fully vaccinated. Eighty-eight percent of the eligible population have had at least one jab.

Yesterday, 42,617 doses of the vaccine were administered, of these 10,703 were first doses and 31,914 were second doses.

The Ministry would like to remind anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, to not delay doing so wherever you are in the country. It’s safe, will help to stop you and your loves ones getting seriously ill, and could save your life and theirs.

The reported number of cases in Auckland is not unexpected and is line with modelling to date.

As at 10am, 70 of today’s cases are linked - including 44 household contacts - and 73 remain under investigation.

There are now 3348 cases in the current outbreak.

There are nine more Covid cases in hospital today compared to yesterday. This brings the total number currently hospitalised to 56, with an average age of 47.

There are currently two people in ICU or HDU.

Christchurch

There are no new cases to report in Christchurch today.

One previously reported case in Christchurch has been reclassified as a historical case following serology results. The total Christchurch tally is now four.

Because of the recently reported cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch, with any symptoms, no matter how mild, to please get tested. Those people in Canterbury are also reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already.

Testing and vaccination sites are available across Canterbury today. Please see the Canterbury DHB website for site locations and hours.

Yesterday across Canterbury, more than 9000 total vaccinations were delivered including 6600 second doses administered – around a fifth of the total vaccinations delivered across the country yesterday. More than 90 per cent of region’s eligible population has now had their first dose.

The four household contacts of the person who was reported as testing positive for Covid-19 in Tonga yesterday have been traced, are in isolation and have returned an initial negative result. Two close contacts are in isolation at home in Christchurch and two in Porirua.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to please get tested and reminded to get vaccinated today if they have not already. Testing locations in the Wellington region can be found at Capital and Coast DHB and Hutt Valley DHB.

Auckland care home

There are no new cases to report in the Edmonton Meadows care home in Henderson.

Two residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been transferred to hospital for care.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service and Waitematā DHB staff are supporting the residents and staff at the privately-owned facility.

At this stage, only one positive staff member has been required to stand down.

The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.

The focus today in Auckland remains on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

Waikato Update

Today there are seven new cases in Waikato.

Of the seven cases, two are from Hamilton, two from Ōtorohanga, two from the Te Awamutu/Kihikihi area, one from Kawhia.

Public health investigations have so far determined links for five of the seven reported cases. Investigations are continuing today to establish further links for the remaining two.

All are in isolation with public health oversight.

A wastewater detection was reported for Huntly today. As there are currently no known cases in the town a pop-up testing site will be set up from tomorrow morning.

Public Health staff are asking residents of Huntly with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms may be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There is one case currently receiving treatment at Waikato Hospital, who arrived yesterday. An earlier case who was receiving care the hospital is being discharged today to continue isolating at home.

There were 2240 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 3725 vaccinations were given.

Northland

There are 12 confirmed Covid-19 community cases in Northland and all of the cases are isolating at home. The two Northland cases being reported today, were announced yesterday and are today being formally added to the official tally.