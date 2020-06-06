15th straight day of no new Covid cases

There is still one active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but there have now been 15 consecutive days of no new cases to report.

New Zealanders will find out on Monday when the country will move to alert level 1, which could be as early as the middle of the week.

Yesterday, there were 3007 completed tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 291,994.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, while the death toll is unchanged at 22.

There is no one needing hospital care for coronavirus.

The active case is a woman in her 50s linked to the St Margaret's rest home cluster in Auckland.

Half of the 16 significant clusters have closed, which is unchanged from yesterday.

A cluster is considered to be closed when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods (ie, 28 days) from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

In an update today, the Ministry of Health welcomed the latest guidance on the use of masks from the World Health Organisation.

That guidance was consistent with the ministry's current advice that "mass-masking" is not required.

"The WHO emphasises that masks should be part of a comprehensive strategy and that much of their updated guidance relates to countries with a high degree of community transmission," the ministry said.

"Fortunately, in New Zealand we are increasingly confident we have no community transmission which supports our ongoing move down through our alert levels."

The NZ Covid Tracer app has now recorded 511,645 registrations – an increase of 10,645 since this time yesterday.