16 new Covid cases in last four days

There have been 16 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the last four days.

All of the cases were at the border for an average of four cases per day.

There are no new community cases; however, an historical case in the community from seven months ago has now been confirmed.

Fifteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 50. The total number of confirmed cases is 1788.

The 16 new border cases

· One case arrived on 17 December from the United States. The person tested positive on day seven as they were a close contact of another case on the same flight. This person is now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

· One case arrived on 19 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· Two cases travelling together arrived on 20 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive at routine testing around day three. They have both been moved to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· Two cases, travelling separately, arrived on 20 December from India via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive from routine testing around day three. Both people have now been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case, an air flight support crew member, arrived on 22 December from France. This person tested positive following routine testing on day two and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility. One close contact has been identified and that person has returned a negative result and is in self-isolation.

· Two cases arrived on 21 December from the United States. They tested positive at routine testing around day three. Both have been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

· One case arrived on 22 December from Pakistan via Qatar and Australia. This person was symptomatic and tested positive on day one. The person has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 22 December from Malaysia via the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 22 December from India via Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 22 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three. The person has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 22 December. The last leg of their journey was from Singapore but their country of origin is yet to be confirmed. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has now been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

· One case arrived on 24 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. The person was tested on day one as they were symptomatic. The person has been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

The historical case is a person who returned a weak positive in May.

The person, based in Christchurch, had results from additional testing which were inconclusive and it was determined the case was likely historical at the time of diagnosis, the Ministry of Health says.

At the time, the person was in close contact with a family member who recently returned from overseas and who was self-isolating at home as MIQ facilities were yet to be established.

The person fully recovered in May and is now being recorded as a community case. The investigation has formally been closed.