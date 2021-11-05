163 cases, second death in the community

There are 163 new Covid-19 cases to report today and a second death in the Delta outbreak of a person isolating in the community.

Of the cases, 159 are in Auckland and four in the Waikato.

In a media briefing this afternoon, Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said St John attended an emergency call this morning to an address in Mt Eden and found a man dead when they arrived.

The man, who was in his 50s, was recently treated in hospital.

Health authorities were working with police and St John to determine the circumstances around the death.

It comes after the Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed that a person with Covid-19 had been found dead while isolating at a South Auckland property.

The person - today confirmed by the Ministry as a 40-year-old man - was found deceased by a visiting family member.

Dr McElnay said both deaths are under investigation "in order to identify any improvements that may be needed."

There are 69 people in hospital today, six in ICU or high-dependency units. All but one of the hospitalised cases are in Auckland, the other in Waikato.

In Auckland, the approach has shifted from listing every location of interest to only high-list events.

Low risk places like supermarkets will no longer be listed. High risks such as gyms, indoor recreation and movie theatres will be listed.

"We will continue to publish casual exposure events in other parts of New Zealand, because there are much fewer of those."

People in Northland are encouraged to keep getting tested. There are 10 testing spots, and over 1000 tests taken across the region yesterday.

In Waikato, three of the four new cases are linked to existing cases. One is still under investigation.

There were 26,058 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,646 first doses and 19,412 second doses. That meant now 89% of eligible New Zealanders have had their first dose and 77% were fully vaccinated.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Dr McElnay provided today's update.

Robertson said the Government was committed to allowing Aucklanders to travel for Christmas, but decisions were yet to be made about what precautions would be needed.

It was yet to be decided whether both a vaccine certificate and a negative test would be needed for Aucklanders to travel outside the region.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that happens," Robertson said.

"It's a big job. We're working through the options on it."

The Government was still proceeding with caution when it came to introducing home isolation for double vaccinated returning travellers, in part because many were going to areas outside of Auckland where there was no Covid-19.

Yesterday in a statement, the Ministry of Health revealed a total of 139 new cases; two of which were in the Waikato, one in Northland and the remainder in Auckland.

Sixty-four people were in hospital, 27 of 93 cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community and had associated exposure events.

Meanwhile, Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui revealed this morning that Delta was detected in the wastewater in Stratford yesterday.

"We were notified last night of a strong positive Covid-19 wastewater test result, indicating the detection of the virus in the wastewater system of Stratford," said iwi kaiwhakahaere Rachel Rae.

"We have been informed that the sample was taken on Monday 1st of November."

Taranaki has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with 68% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, and 85% with a first dose. In Stratford, the stats are slightly lower with 63.66% of residents double dosed, and 80.86 single jabbed.

Rae said that the Ministry of Health was "urgently scrambling" to see if a recent MIQ returnee travelled to Stratford after being released.

The ministry also revealed yesterday that the death of a 40-year-old man who was isolating at his Manukau apartment was not vaccine-related. The death had been referred to the Coroner who will determine whether it was coronavirus-related, officials confirmed.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre and the ministry will review the public health and clinical oversight of the person, with independent input.

Auckland health officials are supporting 723 people with Covid who were isolating at home.

Across Auckland's three district health boards, 92% of all eligible people have had their first dose and 82% have had their second.

Northland has seen vaccinations rise to 80% of first doses and 66% for second.

Waikato was at 87% for first doses and 74% fully dosed.

The ministry urged those who received their first vaccination three weeks ago during the Super Saturday drive to get their second shot.

- With ODT online