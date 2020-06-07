16th day in row of no new Covid cases

Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has no new Covid-19 cases for a 16th consecutive day.

Kiwis will find out on Monday when the country will move to alert level 1, which could be as early as the middle of the week.

New Zealand's total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

One person continues to be an active case of the virus, an Auckland woman aged in her 50s, linked to the St Margaret's rest home cluster.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481, as is the death toll of 22.

Yesterday, 2054 Covid tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 294,048.

Eight significant clusters have closed, which is unchanged from yesterday.

A cluster is considered closed if there have been no new cases for two incubation periods - 28 days - from the date when all cases have completed isolation.

There have now been 517,000 downloads of the Covid Tracer app, an increase of 5300 since yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said it had simplified the process for businesses to create QR codes after getting feedback.