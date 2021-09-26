18 new community cases, all in Auckland

There are 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

All of the new cases are in Auckland. Two of them are yet to be epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

Twelve people with Covid-19 are in hospital - four in ICU or a high dependency unit.

Three new border cases were also picked up. One of them was a new arrival from Russia via UAE on September 21.

The other two are historical cases. One person arrived from Sri Lanka on September 11, with their infection picked up through a day 12 test. The second had arrived from the UK via Singapore on September 22 and tested positive on day 0.

Today's figures come after 16 cases were reported yesterday, half of which were infectious while in the community. Of today's two unlinked cases, investigations are continuing to determine a link

There were 13,442 tests in the last 24 hours. The vaccination campaign has reached a new milestone with 5 million doses administered.

Of those, 51,472 doses were given yesterday.

First doses made up 19,350 of yesterday's jabs, and second doses made up 32,122. And 82 per cent of Aucklanders have now had their first dose.