18-year-old charged after woman found dead in Dunedin

Police stand guard near the house in which a woman's body was found in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in the early hours of yesterday morning following an incident in Wakari, Dunedin.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Police were called to a residential address on Helensburgh Rd shortly before 3am.

A spokesperson said a woman was found deceased at the scene.

"One person is in custody in relation to the incident," they said.

"At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course."

Neighbours saw lights and heard noises coming from the house last night, but thought nothing of it.

A woman and a young boy, believed to be her son, had only lived in the home at the centre of the investigation a few months, they said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.