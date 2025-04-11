18-year-old killed in crash named

Police have named the person who died in a serious crash in Gore on Saturday.

He was 18-year-old Cyris Michael Wakefield, of Charlton, Gore.

The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm on Saturday, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Wakefield had been the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.

Police added today that they were working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

- APL