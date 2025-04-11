18-year-old killed in crash named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have named the person who died in a serious crash in Gore on Saturday.
He was 18-year-old Cyris Michael Wakefield, of Charlton, Gore.
The crash in Charlton Siding Rd, off State Highway 1 in Waimumu, involved one vehicle and was reported about 10pm on Saturday, police said in a statement on Sunday.
Mr Wakefield had been the sole occupant of the vehicle, police said.
Police added today that they were working to determine the circumstances of the crash.
