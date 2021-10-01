19 new community cases, fluctuations expected

There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, all in Auckland.

Of today's cases, only one is yet to be linked to another case, with nine unlinked cases over the past 14 days, Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Many clusters are now contained, any new cases are among known contacts isolating, or dormant.

There are five active sub-clusters.

It is this work that continues to give us a level of reassurance we are finding the spread of the outbreak, McElnay said.

Delta's infectiousness underpins the daily case numbers, she said. Of notified cases, there could be additional 35 cases in coming days among household contacts, so fluctuation in daily cases is expected, McElnay said.

There are 23 cases in hospital, with four patients in ICU.

"We are finding and reducing the spread of the Auckland outbreak," McElnay said.

McElnay is fronting today's update with Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, after 19 new cases were revealed yesterday and two overnight at Middlemore Hospital.

Yesterday's number was a drop from 45 the day before, but still an increase from the days prior, and experts say the Middlemore cases will make any move to level 2 in coming days "very risky".

The two people tested positive at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland's south on Wednesday night. Sixty-six patients are now deemed close contacts of the pair.

One of the patients then decided to self-discharge from the hospital after learning of their positive test.

When asked how many people, in total, had turned up to the hospital's emergency department for unrelated health conditions and then tested positive for Covid, Middlemore Hospital chief medical officer Pete Watson didn't give a figure.

However, he said: "There's a steady stream."

The two people from Wednesday arrived at the emergency department separately - and did not know each other, nor were they connected in any way.

They were among six Covid-positive people arriving at the hospital that day.

The other four people already knew they had tested positive for the virus and were arriving for planned treatment, Watson said.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank, meanwhile, told TVNZ's Breakfast show that there are "concerning signs" it is going to be difficult to keep this current Delta outbreak under control in alert level 3.

"There are worrying signs when you have cases popping up out of the blue and coming into hospital and then testing positive - that it is going to be difficult to contain the outbreak going forward," he said.

In terms of Auckland moving to alert level 2, Plank said doing so in the current situation - with cases still showing up in the community - could lead to more hospitalisation and ultimately more deaths.

Having cases show up in places and suburbs where you're not looking for them was worrying, Plank said.

"It could lead to cases growing very rapidly if we moved to level 2," he said.

"I think it would be extremely risky to move to level 2 at the current time.

"It is a dangerous time."