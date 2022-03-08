1903 new Covid cases in Canterbury - ministry

The Ministry of Health has reported 23,894 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including 1903 in Canterbury and 129 in South Canterbury.

Director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay led a press conference this afternoon on the response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The majority of new cases, discovered through both PCR tests and RATs, are in Auckland with 9881, while the rest are in Northland (718), Waikato (2,146), Bay of Plenty (1,691), Lakes (660), Hawke’s Bay (707), MidCentral (632), Whanganui (166), Taranaki (525), Tairāwhiti (366), Wairarapa (136), Capital and Coast (1,787), Hutt Valley (1,061), Nelson Marlborough (435), Canterbury (1,903), South Canterbury (129), Southern (914), West Coast (30); Unknown (7)

There are 756 people with Covid-19 in hospital across New Zealand, including 16 in ICU and HDU. There are 17 people with the virus in Canterbury hospitals.

The average age of people in hospital is 56.

The number of new cases identified at the border is 19.

The total number of active community cases in New Zealand is now 192,452.

275055083_329956505839777_4440781999931901722_n_0.jpg Covid-19 cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Tuesday, March 8. *The Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases today in Canterbury may differ from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Image: CDHB

Earlier today, the Canterbury District Health Board said more than 1942 new cases were reported in Canterbury over the 24-period up to 8am on Tuesday.

The CDHB said there were 11,021 total active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Tuesday, including 7090 in Christchurch, 826 in Waimakariri and 1046 in Selwyn.

The ministry’s daily reported cases in Canterbury differ from those reported at the CDHB because of the different reporting cut off times. The ministry said care needs to be taken when interpreting daily reported cases, which are expected to fluctuate.

"We are still seeing a daily increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations and the seven-day rolling average of community cases," the ministry said.

"From March 1 to March 7, the seven day rolling average increased from 10,698 to 17,921, and over the same period, hospitalisations increased from 373 to 696.

"These numbers clearly show that Omicron is still spreading in our communities. We all need to continue to wear a mask, physical distance, and get tested where required to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Contributing factors to the decrease in case numbers seen in the previous few days are likely to have been either a lower level of testing and a lower level of self-reporting of RAT test results over the weekend, or a combination of both."

Leaving isolation

"There have been some reports of people with Covid-19 undertaking rapid antigen testing in order to return a negative result so they can leave isolation.

"Everyone who tests positive for Covid-19, and their household contacts, needs to isolate from the community to help slow the spread of the virus. However, it’s not necessary to then return a negative test once your isolation period is over in order to return to work or school. It’s also important to note that some people may continue to test positive on a RAT for some time, even once they are past their infectious stage or have recovered.

"This guidance does not extend to those household contacts covered by the Close Contact Exemption Scheme who are able to continue going to work during their isolation period so long as they return a negative test before work each day."

McElnay said in comparison to the Delta outbreak patients in hospital with the Omicron variant are presenting with less severe illness.

"The lesser severity is strongly related to New Zealand's high vaccination rate.

"Many experts rightly warn that the illness can be very severe for those who are unvaccinated."

While still early in our Omicron outbreak, the data available shows that unvaccinated people are four times overrepresented in current hospitalisation data, she said.

Just 3% of eligible people over 12 years of age have not had any doses of the vaccine but they represent 17% of those in hospital, she said.

McElnay said there was continued pressure on staff in hospitals due to Covid-19, particularly through the night.

Critical healthcare workers can now return to work earlier than usual, but only if it can be done safely and it was needed to provide the service, she said.

Healthcare workers with two negative tests can return to work on day 6.

Covid-19 positive staff can return to work on a Covid ward as long as all patients have coronavirus. They must wear N95 masks, be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, agree to return, and work in a situation where their absence puts an essential service at work.

At this stage, she was not aware of any asymptomatic Covid-19 positive healthcare workers working at the moment. By only working in a Covid ward, there was no risk to the patient from a coronavirus point of view, she said.

That option should only be used when all other options had been exhausted.

McElnay said there had been a system in place that would allow healthcare workers in some situations to return to work where they could go back early with a negative RAT at day 5 and 6.

They were then asked to provide a pathway for a situation where there was a lot of Covid cases on a ward and needed staff who had tested positive for Covid but were well to care for them. They advised healthcare services about this second option over the weekend and had lengthy guidance on this.

McElnay thanked all staff - especially in Auckland - for being flexible in order to keep the health system running while under pressure.

She said DHBs would have figures around how many staff were isolating.

She was aware of staff being moved around to cover the most important duties.

RAT approval process

The MoH had a process in place to approve RATs and the process had been recently reviewed to look at the criteria for approvals, she said.

On the basis of that review, the MoH had gone back to suppliers and asked them to provide more information. If that information was acceptable then they would be approving more and she believed this would be happen.

The system was in place to make sure that RATs did what they said they would do on the packet and were as accurate as possible.

"I'm confident we will see more RAT tests approved."

On the Queenstown vaccine temperature botch reported yesterday, McElnay said it was a cold chain issue which came to light.

She the vaccine cold chain needed to be maintained to make sure it was kept at the correct temperature.

She said it was unfortunate it happened, and apologised to the individuals who were vaccinated and have since found out it may not be as effective as they thought it would be.

Michael Dreyer, the ministry's group manager of data and digital, said the system could now handle 20,000 cases an hour. The RAT requester site is now fully operational and yesterday 55,000 orders were place.

He asked people to record their result on My Covid Record, whether it was positive or negative. It helped provide a clear picture about how the pandemic was progressing.

From March 10, the ministry will send text messages telling people when their isolation period is completed.