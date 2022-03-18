1937 new cases and one Covid-related death in Canterbury

There are 1937 new community cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and one person with the virus has died in the region, the Ministry of Health said.

Nationally, the ministry has reported 14,128 new community cases today and five more Covid-related deaths.

There are 135 new cases in South Canterbury.

The number of reported Covid-related deaths now stands at 156, the ministry said in its statement. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is eight.

Of the five people who have died, one was from Canterbury, two from Auckland, one from Waikato, and one from Hutt Valley. One was in their 50s, two in their 70s and two in their 80s. Two were women and three were men.

There are 943 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across the country, 25 of whom are in ICU. There are 47 people with the virus in Canterbury DHB hospitals and two in South Canterbury hospitals.

The number of active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Friday. *Note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases in Canterbury may differ from those reported by the CDHB or local public health unit due to different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions. Image: CDHB

Today's other new cases are spread across Northland (536), Auckland (3,498), Waikato (1,333), Bay of Plenty (956), Lakes (416), Hawke’s Bay (841), MidCentral (599), Whanganui (205), Taranaki (470), Tairāwhiti (232), Wairarapa (164), Capital and Coast (906), Hutt Valley (549), Nelson Marlborough (416), Southern (890), West Coast (39); and Unknown (6).

There are 18 new cases at the border today.

Hospitalisations

The patients currently in hospital are spread across in Northland: 22; North Shore: 177; Middlemore: 230; Auckland: 209; Waikato: 68; Bay of Plenty: 35; Lakes: 8; Tairāwhiti: 4, Hawke’s Bay: 23; Taranaki: 6; MidCentral: 13; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital and Coast: 44; Wairarapa: 5; Whanganui: 1; Nelson Marlborough: 13; Canterbury: 47; South Canterbury: 2; and Southern: 18.

The average age of people in hospital is 58.

Active cases number drops

There was a big drop in the number of active community cases today. Yesterday, there were 199,645 cases. Overnight, that has dropped by 75,944 to 123,701.

Today's press release shows the Ministry of Health has again changed the definition of an active community case.

Yesterday, the definition was "cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered". Today, the active period has been reduced to seven days.

Boosters

Jordan said getting boosted reduced people's likelihood of passing Covid-19 on to others.

The current rate of boosters in Auckland was lower than what he would prefer, but he said community partners were rallying once again to get people boosted.

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said booster vaccinations were an important part of most vaccine schedules.

Petousis-Harris said this also applied to some childhood immunisations.

Petousis-Harris said a booster vaccination stimulated the mature immunity our body had been working on.

Boosted immunity lasted longer and was more effective than primary immunity, she said.

It also meant people would be better protected if they had their booster if other variants hit our shores, she said.

Petousis-Harris said Omicron was different to other variants and two doses weren't as effective - but boosters changed this dramatically.

The important thing was to make sure you and your loved ones were up to date with your Covid vaccines which would not only protect you but those around you, she said.

Petousis-Harris also discussed pregnancy and vaccinations.

A mother who got vaccinated before or during breastfeeding could pass on some immunity to their babies.

Petousis-Harris said if anyone was unsure about getting vaccinated while pregnant, they should speak to their GP.

Getting vaccinated while pregnant is was "very routine" and not "something that was new".

Once most people in the world are at least partly immune to the pandemic, it would mean the impact on everyone would ease.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald