$1m prize finally claimed

South Dunedin Night’n Day owner Murray Devereux is delighted a $1 million Lotto ticket sold at his store has finally been claimed. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Why would you go on holiday to South Dunedin?

To buy a $1 million winning Lotto ticket, of course.

A ticket bought from the South Dunedin Night’n Day store last month was finally cashed in yesterday - by a couple from the North Island.

Store owner Murray Devereux had speculated the $1 million winner was probably a local because the overwhelming majority of his customers lived in the area.

He was also becoming increasingly worried at the length of time it was taking for someone to redeem the ticket, thinking it might have been lost or the winners did not know they had won.

But Lotto revealed yesterday the winners were North Islanders who bought the ticket during a trip down south.

One of the winners, who declined to be named, said he and his wife had been quite busy over the past month and had not had a chance to check their ticket.

"We were on our way to the supermarket ... and I found the ticket in my glovebox, so I asked my wife to check it on the MyLotto App, and she said it was a major prize winner.

"I told her and my niece to go check it in-store ...

"They both came running out of the store with tears streaming down.

"They said we’d won $1 million. I thought it was a joke."

It was difficult to keep calm as he followed his family back into the store to fill out the prize claim form.

"This is massive for us. We never win anything.

"This will really help and be a big relief for us.

"We haven’t had a chance to celebrate yet, but we’ll do something nice with the family."

Despite the ticket not going to a South Dunedin resident, Mr Devereux said it was nice to know the prize had gone to a family that needed the money, and that his store was still a lucky Lotto ticket seller.

By John Lewis