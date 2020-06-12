21 days with no new Covid-19 cases

Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand has now reached 21 days of no new cases of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has released its latest update on what is now the fourth day with level 1 restrictions.

Yesterday laboratories completed 2,950 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 304,832.

Another significant cluster has closed, bringing the total number of significant clusters closed to 10.

The confirmed cased remained at 1154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remained at 1504.

The number of recovered cases is 1482.

There were no additional deaths to report.

NZ COVID Tracer had now recorded 550,000 registrations – an increase of 4000 since yesterday.

Rest home review

It comes after an independent review - commissioned by director general of health Ashley Bloomfield- revealed how delays allowed the virus to spread in rest homes.

It found personal protective equipment (PPE) wasn't available in some facilities and communications and support by health authorities was at times "confusing and not always clear or consistent".

he panel report also confirmed infections were introduced to the facilities by staff or visitors, and "in some cases, recognition of an outbreak was relatively delayed which accelerated internal facility transmission".

For three of the outbreaks, "it appears that more than half of the people had developed symptoms of illness before the outbreak was notified" and "this delay makes contact tracing very difficult due to people being unable to remember details and contacts many days earlier".

Rest home staff described an atmosphere of fear, with some being threatened with eviction by landlords or housemates if they kept working for a facility.

"Some staff reported they were 'treated like lepers in our society' and the facilities were also the subject of online attacks," the report noted.

The ministry said the review was conducted "so New Zealand would be better placed to manage any further occurrences".

"The key focus of both the reviewers and the ministry is to improve systems to prevent similar occurrences.

"Addressing faults in our systems reinforces the quality improvement focus used throughout health and disability services. No blame is being attributed to any staff involved.

"The ministry will be seeking feedback from aged care representatives, district health boards and public health units on the review recommendations over the next three weeks to inform a response and an agreed action plan for improvement."

The report includes a number of recommendations for improvements which the ministry will be seeking sector feedback on.

Yesterday's figures

The total number of cases of Covid-19 remained at 1504, which included 1154 confirmed and 350 probable.

There were no deaths to report, nor was anyone in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, a ministry spokeswoman said.

Nine significant clusters have now closed, with no change from Wednesday.

The number of tests overall have reached a significant milestone, with 3350 on Wednesday taking the total to 301,882 - 6 per cent of the population.

Testing will continue to be a significant part of the response to, the ministry said.