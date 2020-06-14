23 days in a row of no new Covid-19 cases

New Zealand has no new cases of Covid-19 for the 23rd day in a row, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1154.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19, the ministry also confirmed.

Close to 2500 tests were completed yesterday, bringing the number of total completed tests 310,297.

Meanwhile, the NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 554,000 registrations - an increase of 2000 since this time yesterday.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download and use the app," the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

"This will support our contact tracing efforts in level 1."

The ministry said it was great news that more businesses and organisations were displaying the official QR codes.

So far, the number of posters created by businesses is 47,835 and the total number of poster scans to date is 948,774.

And the Ministry of Health has made getting the QR code poster easier, updating and simplifying how to download the poster through a new self-service portal.

"The ministry continues to encourage all businesses and organisations to display the official QR code posters to provide New Zealanders with the opportunity to keep track of where they've been with the NZ Covid Tracer app."

The Ministry of Health today also revealed its Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan.

"We have developed Ola Manuia: Pathways to Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan 2020‐2025 with input from Pacific communities, the health sector, and relevant government agencies, to provide a new direction for Pacific health and improve Pacific health and wellbeing. The plan incorporates recent relevant lessons from the Covid-19 response."