$23.5m winning ticket sold in Auckland

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The major prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, drawn live tonight.
The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Auckland City.
They are the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.
The $6.3 million winners were looking forward to setting up their family for the future.
One lucky Strike player from Auckland won $1 million in tonight’s Must Be Won draw.
The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
One other Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.
Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.