$23.5m winning ticket sold in Auckland

Photo: ODT files

It'll be a night to remember for one lucky Powerball player from Auckland, who has won $23.5 million.

The major prize is made up of $23 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, drawn live tonight.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Auckland City.

They are the first Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just over a month after a $6.3 million Powerball prize was won by a Southland couple.

The $6.3 million winners were looking forward to setting up their family for the future.

One lucky Strike player from Auckland won $1 million in tonight’s Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

One other Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Central Otago.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Auckland City should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.