27 new Covid cases in the community

Twelve of today's new community cases are in Auckland. Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Omicron in the community or at the border today, the Ministry of Health says.

But there are 27 new cases of Covid in the community. Twelve are in Auckland, seven in Waikato, seven in the Bay of Plenty and one in Lakes.

There are 24 new cases in MIQ today but none is the Omicron variant.

There are 44 people in hospital - six at North Shore Hospital, 12 at Auckland, 22 at Middlemore, three at Tauranga and one at Lakes. The average age of those in hospital is 56.

Five people are in ICU or a high dependency unit - three in Middlemore and two in Tauranga.

Two of the seven Waikato cases are in Whitianga/Matarangi, one in Te Kuiti, one in Te Awamutu and one in Waihi. One was initially reported as Papamoa and the location data of one is yet to be confirmed. Six of the cases have been linked to previous cases while one is still being investigated.

There are 60 cases isolating at home in Waikato.

In the Bay of Plenty, there are four cases in Tauranga, two in the Western Bay of Plenty and one in the Whakatāne District. Six cases are contacts of known cases, while one is being investigated. The case in Lakes - in Rotorua - is also still being investigated.

In Auckland there are 1295 people isolating at home, including 367 cases.

Of those in hospital in the Northern Region wards, 21 people aren't vaccinated. Three are only partly immunised and 15 are fully vaccinated.

Covid at rest home

Health officials yesterday confirmed six cases of Covid-19 had been found at the Everil Orr Care Centre, a rest home in Mt Albert, Auckland.

The number comprised five residents and one staff member.

"One of the residents, who tested positive on 30th December, is in hospital and is currently in a stable condition," the ministry said.

"All other residents, and the staff, were tested on 31st December and early on New Year's Day. All residents and staff are fully vaccinated."

The facility is run by Oceania and is being supported by Public Health and Auckland DHB.

The testing was being undertaken with residents and staff as part of the outbreak management plan, MOH said.

One resident at the rest home was transported to Auckland Hospital on New Year's Eve and confirmed as Covid-19 positive.

"We all know Covid-19 is in the community. A person in the community has brought Covid into our community at Everil Orr," Oceania Healthcare chief executive Brent Pattison said.

"We had an elderly resident with serious health conditions transferred to hospital, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"All our residents and staff have been tested by the Public Health Unit. We have five residents, including the one in hospital and one staff member that have tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolating."

Adult clubs locations of interest

Three central Auckland adult entertainment clubs are among the latest locations of interest to be released in the New Year.

The Ministry of Health yesterday named The Mermaid Club, Femme Fatale and The Pelican Club as sites linked to positive Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The Mermaid Club, at 13 Gore St, was visited by a case between 11.40pm on Wednesday, December 22 and 1am on Thursday, December 23.

Femme Fatale, an escort agency on Wellesley St West, was visited between 3am-5.20am on Thursday, December 23.

The Pelican Club, a massage parlour and escort agency on Newton Rd, became a location of interest after a case visited on Wednesday, December 22 between 11pm-11.45pm and Thursday, December 23 between 1.10am-2.10am.

The club was also linked to a case suspected to have been in close contact with people at the site between 5.41pm on Wednesday, December 29 and 5am on Thursday, December 30.

For this event, the public health advice for those exposed at the location was to self-isolate and get tested immediately and then again on day 5. People affected were encouraged to call Healthline or record their visit online.

For the other exposure events, people were advised to get tested immediately and stay home until a negative result was returned.