28 new community cases; returnee who didn't complete isolation left with child

There are just 28 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

The total number of Omicron cases that have arrived in New Zealand remains at 22.

Of the Omicron cases to date, all remain in managed isolation with the exception of one case who has now recovered and been released as they are no longer infectious.

Today's Covid cases are in Auckland (21), Bay of Plenty (5) and Taranaki (2), the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There were also five cases detected at the border. They arrived between 15 and 19 December, with one from Tanzania, two from the United Kingdom, and the rest have yet to confirm their travel history. Four are in Auckland, one is in Christchurch.

Three previously reported cases in Canterbury were reclassified as 'under investigation' and have now subsequently been reclassified again as confirmed cases.

There are 57 cases in hospital, including seven in ICU.

Returnee left with child

The ministry has also revealed that a recent returnee who left Middlemore Hospital without discharge, after being transferred from MIQ, also took their child with them.

The child was transferred in the ambulance with the parent because it meant they could not be left unattended in managed isolation due to their age.

Police are currently investigating the incident which happened early on Monday morning.

The parent tested negative twice; first on day zero in managed isolation and second in a rapid antigen test when arriving at hospital on Sunday night.

"We want to reiterate the importance of the pair returning to managed isolation to complete their isolation period and to have further testing on Day 3 and Day 6."

Vaccinations

Nelson-Marlborough DHB is expected to reach 90 percent double vaccination among its eligible population later today - there were just 246 doses to go as of midnight. That would make it the 10th DHB to reach that milestone.

South Canterbury needs 195 more doses, Hawkes Bay 1714 doses and Waikato 3557 doses to reach 90 percent.

Just four more Māori need to get their first dose in the Wairarapa DHB area to reach 90 percent first-dosed.

Southern DHB has 42 doses to go and Waitemata another 225 doses to reach 90 percent of eligible Māori with their first dose.

Five other DHBs have already reached this mark - and two DHBs are approaching 90 percent of the eligible Māori population being double-jabbed.

Auckland DHB needs 1118 more doses and Capital and Coast needs 1154 to reach that milestone for Māori.

And mid-Central DHB has just six doses to go to reach 90 percent of eligible Pacific peoples fully vaccinated, while Canterbury needs just 10 more and Waikato needs 108.

- additional reporting RNZ