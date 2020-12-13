3 new cases of Covid in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are three new cases of Covid-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health provided details of the latest cases in a statement this afternoon.

Case 1 arrived in New Zealand on December 7 from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 5 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Case 2 arrived in New Zealand on November 30 from the United States. They tested positive during routine testing around day 12 and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Case 3 arrived in New Zealand from the United Kingdom on December 10 and tested positive on arrival. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, and the total number of active cases is 56. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,740.



Yesterday, laboratories processed 4245 tests for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,341,978.



Air NZ crew member

The source investigation continues into the positive Covid-19 case in an Air New Zealand crew member, which was reported yesterday.

The crew member arrived in New Zealand on December 9 on a flight from the United States. They tested positive as part of compulsory testing required within 48 hours of operating to the US and was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility yesterday, the Health Ministry said.

"Air New Zealand has assured the Ministry that, based on information to date, this aircrew member has been compliant with all requirements in place for aircrew operating to and from the United States.



"Genome sequencing is yet to be finalised, however preliminary results show the genome is not closely matched to any New Zealand cases that have been sequenced, and comparison with international samples suggests it originated in the United States."



The ministry said all other air crew on the flight have so far returned negative test results and will remain in isolation.