30 deportees to arrive in NZ this week

Health Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Thirty New Zealanders will be deported from Australia this week and will stay in a state-run isolation facility for 14 days upon arrival.

Australia's deportation programme, which was halted during the Covid-19 lockdown, is resuming.

Extra security is being put in place, and risk assessments of the individuals will be carried out.

Inmates have told RNZ they are relieved an end is in sight after lengthy stays in Australian immigration jails.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Government's Covid-19 response team says the deportees will number 30 and arrive on a charter flight this week.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the Government is against the deportations but Australia is within the law to do it.

"We're receiving them because we're obliged to receive them - but it would be wrong to say we're happy about it."

The deportees will be staying at a dedicated inner-city hotel with enhanced security attached to it, Hipkins said.

Once they finish their quarantine, they will be released into the community.

"In the eyes of the law, they've done their time, they have been released, and we have to treat them accordingly," Mr Hipkins said.

He said there would be no tolerance for anyone breaking the rules.