There are 33 new cases of Covid-19 today, a significant increase on the 20 announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said of today's cases, all were in Auckland, and 32 of the 33 cases have been epidemiologically linked to previous cases.

There were 21 people in hospital linked to the outbreak, including four in ICU or HDU.

The increase in cases comes Cabinet meets this afternoon to make decisions on alert levels for Auckland and the rest of New Zealand.

Auckland has already been in lockdown for two weeks more than the rest of the country and as the number of new people with Covid bounced back to double figures over the weekend, experts are now warning the city may be facing longer in level 4.

The 34 "mystery cases", which - as of yesterday - had no known link to any of the 17 sub clusters, were of a particular concern to the government.

Yesterday there were 20 new community Covid cases - all of them in Auckland.

There were 23 cases on Saturday.

Of the 20 cases yesterday, eight were still yet to be epidemiologically linked.