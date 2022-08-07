3302 new community Covid cases; 18 more deaths

The daily case numbers of Covid-19 continue to fall, with 3302 new cases reported today, as well as the deaths of 18 people with the virus.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is continuing to fall, at 5441 today compared with 7183 this time last week.

There are 606 people in hospital, down from 648 yesterday, with 16 in ICU.

There are 540 new cases in the Canterbury/South Canterbury area, and 123 people in Canterbury hospitals with the disease.

The 18 people who have died from Covid-19 and are being reported today include one person in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s, nine in their 80s and four aged over 90. Eleven were women and seven were men.

Eight were from the Auckland region, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, four were from Wellington region, one was from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury.

New Zealand has now recorded a total of 1,642,478 cases of Covid-19.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 29; Waitematā: 57; Counties Manukau: 46; Auckland: 75; Waikato: 67; Bay of Plenty: 28; Lakes: 10; Hawke’s Bay: 24; MidCentral: 27; Whanganui: 6; Taranaki: 22; Tairāwhiti: 3; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 16; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury: 100; West Coast: 6; South Canterbury: 23; Southern: 31.

Source: Ministry of Health

- RNZ/ODT Online