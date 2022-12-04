$350m new funding announced to bolster transport infrastructure

The package will include 242km of cycle lanes. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Ministry of Transport has announced $350 million worth of transport infrastructure to be established across the country.

The Transport Choices package will give 46 councils increased funding to build bus stops, cycleways, bus lanes and more.

It aims to give New Zealanders more options when it comes to transportation.

The package includes:

•397 new or upgraded bus stops to improve people's access to public transport

•242km of cycleways to encourage more cycling

•119 schools' improvements to keep children safe

•11 new bus priority lanes

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the package will help make towns and cities more people-friendly places to live, work and visit.

"The ambitious Transport Choices package will help people in communities across the country get to where they need to go more safely and efficiently, and help to reduce emissions, supporting us to meet emission reduction targets as set out in the government's Emissions Reduction Plan released in May 2022."

He said it was one initiative within the government's decarbonisation plan to help fight climate change.

"Emissions are not just an urban issue; we're all going to have to work together to create a better future."

Wood said delivering on projects like these helps address the country's infrastructure deficit.

Waka Kotahi will now work with successful councils in a two-stage process. The first stage is to further refine and scope their project proposals, with construction beginning on some projects by June 2023.