$37m Lotto Powerball winner claims prize

The winner of this week’s $37 million Lotto Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim their prize.

Lotto NZ confirmed on Friday the winner - who bought their ticket from New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu - had made contact .

They won the $37 million Powerball First Division prize and a bonus $125,000 from Lotto First Division.

Lotto spokeswoman Lucy Fullarton said: “We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days.”

Exactly when the lucky winner came forward has not been revealed.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were: 7, 17, 19, 29, 36 and 38. The bonus ball was 20 and Powerball was 5.

Wednesday’s winner was the 10th Lotto Powerball multi-millionaire this year. A Christchurch couple won $33.5 million two months ago.

At New World Kapiti yesterday, there was a huge buzz among staff and locals as people arrived to check their tickets.

Owner-operator Ali Young was hoping it was one of the regular customers - or even a staff member - who had won.

Two players from Whakatāne and Dunedin also won $500,000 each with Strike Four.