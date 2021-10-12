43 new community cases today

There are 43 new community cases of Covid-19 today - 40 in Auckland and three in Waikato.

There are also three cases at MIQ facilities.

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield are giving the latest update today, after confirmation that the Northland traveller picked up by police last night has tested positive.

The Prime Minister and the Director-general of health will also update plans for the race to boost vaccination rates on Super Saturday.

The female traveller was with another woman - who tested positive last week - as they drove from Auckland to Northland and back under false pretences.

They have been refusing to tell public health staffers where they went and who they were with, which is key information needed by contact tracers trying to stamp out the spread of Covid.

Police apprehended the woman, who was symptomatic, in a New Lynn house at 9.55pm yesterday, and took her to the Jet Park quarantine facility in South Auckland.

Her test result was expedited and came back positive this morning. The Ministry of Health said 18 contacts had been identified for the woman who tested positive last week, 17 of whom have been tested.

Of the 18 contacts, nine are in Northland, seven are in Auckland, one is in Wellington, and one is still to be determined.

Meanwhile the latest locations of interest include an Auckland laundromat and a central city high-rise apartment complex are today's new locations of interest.

The Ministry of Health is asking anyone who visited the Urba Residences in Howe St, Freemans Bay, between Sunday October 2 and Thursday October 7 to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ardern said yesterday that more information was needed before Northland could be moved out of level 3 - including far more testing.

There are six locations of interest in Northland so far, including two petrol stations, a motel, a hotel, a dairy and a campsite.