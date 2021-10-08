44 new Covid-19 cases today as Delta spreads out of Auckland

Staff at the Samoa i Manurewa Tutū Fa'atasi vaccination event this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

There are 44 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today - 41 in Auckland and three in Waikato.

The regular 1pm update has been provided to media via a statement from the Ministry of Health today.

Of the cases announced today 32 had been epidemiologically linked to previous cases, while 12 were yet to be linked.

The Ministry said the three new cases in Waikato were all linked and contacts of existing cases. Interviews were continuing to determine any further contacts or locations of interest.

There continued to be a strong response to calls for testing in Waikato with 5,180 swabs taken yesterday.

There were seven pop up testing sites operating today at Claudelands, Te Rapa, Karapiro, Raglan, Huntly, Kawhia and Tokoroa, with extended hours to cater for demand.

The existing testing centre was at Founders Theatre is also open.

There were no Northland cases despite officials confirming a person in the area had tested positive for Covid, after initially returning a "weak positive" test result.

Update on Auckland case who travelled to Northland

The case reported last night, who recently travelled to Northland, was last night transferred to an Auckland quarantine facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE.

The case was under investigation after returning a weak positive result from a test in Whangarei earlier this week and yesterday returned a positive test result in Auckland.

Public health staff were continuing investigations to identify whether there were any locations of interest or exposure events associated with the case.

In some instances, a location of interest may not be listed on the Ministry's website.

"This doesn’t mean no actions have been taken around tracing the movements of a case.

"The focus of publishing locations of interest is on locations where contact tracers don’t have a good idea of who was there at the relevant time, like bars and supermarkets."

