4429 new community Covid cases; six more deaths with disease

Six more people have died with Covid, and there are 4429 new community cases of the virus, the Ministry of Health says.

There are also 332 people in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Three of those who died were from Auckland, two were from Canterbury and one from Waikato. One person was aged in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and two over 90. Five were men and one was a woman.

A total of 1461 people have now been publicly reported to have died with Covid-19. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths remains at 12.

There are 817 new cases across Canterbury, and 47 people in hospitals with the virus in the area.

Location of new community cases: Northland (91), Auckland (409), Waikato (274), Bay of Plenty (129), Lakes (65), Hawke’s Bay (121), MidCentral (122), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (105), Tairāwhiti (20), Wairarapa (48), Capital and Coast (413), Hutt Valley (169), Nelson Marlborough (185), Canterbury (741), South Canterbury (76), Southern (356), West Coast (29), Unknown (4).

Cases in hospital: total number 332: Northland: 3; Waitematā: 52*; Counties Manukau: 36; Auckland: 41; Waikato: 29; Bay of Plenty: 2; Lakes: 14; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 7; Taranaki: 9; Whanganui: 1; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 7; Hutt Valley: 12; Capital and Coast: 21; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 37; South Canterbury: 10; West Coast: 0; Southern: 23.

Waitematā's figure is from Friday and will be updated tomorrow.

The average age of those in hospital is 61.

There are also 86 new imported cases of Covid-19.

There are currently 34,357 active Covid cases - those that have been identified in the past seven days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand has had a total 1,301,319 confirmed cases of the virus.

- additional reporting ODT Online