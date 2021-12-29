46 new community cases, 71 with Omicron in MIQ

corona_yellow_7.jpg Photo: Getty Images

There are 46 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, and eight new ones at the border.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said most of the community cases were in Auckland, with 30.

Other locations were: Northland (three in Hokianga), Waikato (five in Te Kuiti and one with a Palmerston North address), four in Rotorua and one in Canterbury.

Two cases in Tairawhiti were publicly reported on December 26; however, they have not been added to official numbers until today due to data reporting issues.

There were also eight cases identified at the border, with people arriving from India, Australia, the United States and Turkey.

The number of Omicron cases has risen from a total of 54 yesterday to 71 today. All are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Forty-six people are in hospitals throughout the North Island, including seven in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

There have now been 10,716 cases in the current outbreak and a total of 13,616 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Ministry said Waikato DHB is only 505 doses away from having 90% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid. Waikato will become the ninth DHB to achieve this milestone.