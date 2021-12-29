Wednesday, 29 December 2021

46 new community cases, 71 with Omicron in MIQ

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    corona_yellow_7.jpg

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    There are 46 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, and eight new ones at the border.

    In a statement this afternoon,  the Ministry of Health said most of the community cases were in Auckland, with 30. 

    Other locations were: Northland (three in Hokianga), Waikato (five in Te Kuiti and one with a Palmerston North address), four in Rotorua and one in Canterbury.

    Two cases in Tairawhiti were publicly reported on December 26; however, they have not been added to official numbers until today  due to data reporting issues. 

    There were also eight cases identified at the border, with people arriving from India, Australia, the United States and Turkey.

    The number of Omicron cases has risen from a total of 54 yesterday to 71 today. All are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

    Forty-six people are in hospitals throughout the North Island, including seven in ICU or a high-dependency unit.

    There have now been 10,716 cases in the current outbreak and a total of 13,616 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began in March 2020.

    The Ministry said Waikato DHB is only 505 doses away from having 90% of its population fully vaccinated against Covid. Waikato will become the ninth DHB to achieve this milestone. 

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter