Saturday, 6 August 2022

4790 new community Covid-19 cases

    There are 4790 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and 648 people in hospital with the virus.

    Of those in hospital, 19 are in ICU.

    Yesterday there were 5296 new community cases and 605 hospitalisations.

    The Ministry of Health says the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5608 – last Saturday, it was 7405.

    There are 719 new cases in the Canterbury/South Canterbury area, and 112 people in Canterbury hospitals with the virus.

    As of today, 1638 deaths in New Zealand have been confirmed with Covid-19 being either the underlying cause or a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is 14.

    New deaths aren't reported on the weekend.

    The seven day rolling average of hospitalisations with Covid-19 is down from 703 a week ago to 797 the same day last week. The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 64.

    Almost 1.6 million people have recovered from the virus, almost all after contracting the super-contagious Omicron variants during two major waves this year.

    Cases in hospital: Northland: 34; Waitematā: 51; Counties Manukau: 51; Auckland: 133; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 26; Lakes: 15; Hawke’s Bay: 24; MidCentral: 25; Whanganui: 7; Taranaki: 23; Tairawhiti: 2; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 20; Hutt Valley: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 18; Canterbury: 91; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 21; Southern: 27.

    Source: Ministry of Health
     - NZ Herald/ODT Online

     

