49 new community Covid cases today, none in the South Island

There are 49 new Covid-19 cases in the community today, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are 42 cases in hospital and six of these are in ICU or on a high-dependency unit.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also confirmed that Northland will move to alert level 3 tonight.

Bloomfield said the numbers could still bounce around a bit and said there were 4 cases in MIQ.

Eighty-five per cent of yesterday's cases were contacts of other known cases.

Bloomfield said 30,283 contacts had been contacted by the health workers. - more than 80 per cent of all contacts.

About 86 per cent of all contacts had been tested and 96 per cent of the contacts in Northland had returned tests - all negative, he said.

Bloomfield said there were just over 6000 swabs taken yesterday.

"We need to have higher levels of testing across Tamaki Makaurau to have confidence we have the outbreak under control."

New supermarkets added as locations of interest

Just ahead of the press conference, a host of supermarkets have been added to the Ministry of Health's locations of interest page. The new list shows that a person with Covid-19 was in the community as late as two days ago - on Tuesday afternoon - with a positive case linked to the Countdown Auckland Airport supermarket from 1pm to 2pm.

Some of the supermarkets have already been mentioned on the ministry's website, but include new exposure dates.

Other supermarkets have been mentioned for the first time. They include:

• Pak'nSave Mt Albert

• Pak'nSave Manukau

• Pak'nSave Massey

• Countdown Manukau Mall

• New World Papatoetoe

• Pak'nSave Westgate

• Countdown Auckland Airport

• Fresh Choice Māngere Bridge

• Fresh N Save Ōtāhuhu

Pak'nSave Manukau, at 6 Cavendish Drive, has two new exposure dates today.

A Covid positive case was there on Saturday, August 28, between 5.50pm and 6.50pm and on Monday, August 30, from 10.45am to 11.30am.

The supermarket was also visited by a positive case on Saturday, August 21, between 2pm to 3.30pm.

New World Papatoetoe - which was also already on the list - has two new exposure dates today as well.

The affected times are Tuesday, August 24, between 4pm and 4.10pm and Friday, August 20, from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

It follows Bloomfield yesterday saying close to 40 outlets would be added as locations of interest.

There is also expected to be an update on how the border between Auckland and the south of the country is operating on the second day of the split alert levels.

Ardern could also provide an update on how the Government will handle the crunch in vaccine supplies over September, ahead of the large deliveries in October.

The Government has been working on a deal to try to buy or swap vaccinations with another country, as Australia has now done with Singapore and Poland. If it can not be pulled off, Ardern has said the Government faces having to make a decision on how to ensure existing bookings that are in the system can be honoured, while trying to keep Auckland vaccinations at surge level – an signal they are considering slowing or pushing out new bookings in the regions.

The Government has been tight-lipped on which countries it is dealing with, but there is speculation that it could be Canada. Ardern has a strong relationship with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Canada is a long way through its first rollout so may have spare vaccinations to swap for booster shots later.

The Government is also under pressure over the MIQ system, after deciding to further pause or restrict openings to returning New Zealanders to ensure there was room for new cases in the Delta outbreak.

That included reviewing bookings of large groups, such as the RSE workers from the Pacific Islands due to arrive to work on orchards as the growing season began.