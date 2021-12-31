49 new Covid cases in community

Photo: Getty Images

There are 49 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand and 13 at the border, including 10 people with the new variant Omicron.

The new cases are from Auckland (22), Waikato (3), Bay of Plenty (19), Lakes (4) and Hawke’s Bay (1).

Forty-six people are in hospital, including eight in intensive care.

Eighty-eight people are now in managed isolation and quarantine facilities (MIQ) with Omicron, a highly transmissible strain of Covid-19. However, there are no new confirmed community cases, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

The Ministry said it is now assuming that all recent arrivals at the border who test positive have Omicron and the priority would now be whole genome sequencing for any positive cases of Covid in border-related workers and their families.

"This is where there is the greatest risk of Omicron entering the community. This new approach will help to ensure the risk of any community transmission of Omicron remains low. These samples will be treated as urgent and tested within 12 hours of being received by the laboratory."

Meanwhile, details of the exact movements of a British DJ infected with Omicron, who spent two days in the Auckland community going to bars and restaurants and Waiheke Island, are also yet to be fully clarified.

The Ministry has said the "risk of transmission from" Robert Etheridge, known as DJ Dimenson, was low.

Contact tracing has now identified 88 close contacts for Etheridge. This includes close contacts identified via case interviews and from locations of interest. Eighty of these contacts have been reached, all are isolating and have been tested.

Six close contacts who attended Christchurch's Hidden Lakes festival have all tested negative for Covid-19.

"This means there was no public health risk associated with this event," the Ministry said.

Air NZ case

Yesterday, a second case of the Omicron strain in the community was detected after an Air New Zealand crew member tested positive for the more infectious variant on December 27.

Eight close contacts of that crew member are now isolating after ​​the person arrived in Auckland from Sydney on Christmas Eve.

Seven of those close contacts have returned negative results, but there as yet have been no locations of interest listed for the community Omicron exposure "therefore the risk to the public has been determined to be low".

90% of Pacific peoples double vaccinated

Nationwide, 90% of eligible Pacific peoples have now are now fully vaccinated, with a total of 258,713 having had their second dose, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay DHB has also reached the milestone of 90% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

In addition, more than 300,000 people have received a booster, about 70% of those eligible to get their booster (after six months since second dose) in 2021.

"Our vaccine rollout remains our key defence against all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron. With 90% of the eligible population now double-dosed, and the booster programme under way, New Zealanders are well protected," the Ministry said.

"We want vaccinations to continue increasing and ask everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. This is also a timely reminder for people over the age of 18 to get their booster shot if it has been six months since their last vaccine dose."

The Ministry said that from January 5, people only need to wait four months since their last dose and will be able to access a booster through walk in clinics. For a full list of vaccination centres see the Healthpoint website.

Regions move to orange

Today's update comes as Auckland prepares for large New Year's Eve crowds to be allowed to gather for the first time since August this year after moving from the red to orange setting of the Covid framework at midnight on Thursday.

Taupō, Rotorua lakes districts, Kawerau, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Gisborne, Wairoa, Rangitīkei, Whanganui and Ruapehu districts also moved to orange, leaving just Northland, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, in red.

This will be the final traffic light shift this year before Cabinet reviews the settings in mid-January.

- ODT Online and NZ Herald