50 treated after 'strong movement' on Auckland-bound flight

Patients were treated after landing at Auckland International Airport this afternoon. Photo: ODT files

Fifty people have been treated and one person has serious injuries after an incident on an Auckland-bound flight from Sydney.

LATAM Airlines Group said flight LA800 had a "technical problem during the flight which caused a strong movement" on its way from Sydney today.

"Some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed."

A passenger told the New Zealand Herald she felt a "quick little drop" while mid-air.

"The whole plane just froze."

St John said it was notified of the incident at 3.58pm today.

Five ambulances, two operations managers, one Major Incident Support Team vehicle, one Command Unit and two rapid response vehicles rushed to Auckland International Airport.

"Our ambulance crews assessed and treated approximately 50 patients, with one patient in a serious condition and the remainder in a moderate to minor condition," the ambulance service said in an update tonight.

"So far, 13 patients have been transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance."

Auckland Airport said in a statement its emergency service team "responded to a request for medical support" from the LATAM flight, which had taken off from Sydney.

The flight was LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It landed at the airport just after 4.30pm as scheduled.

LATAM Airlines Group said it regretted the "inconvenience and injury" the situation had caused its passengers.

LATAM is Chile's national airline and flies frequently between Auckland and Santiago.

Its next flight - LA800 to Santiago - has been cancelled. That flight was originally due to leave Auckland Airport at 6.40pm today.

It is not yet known what caused the "technical problem".