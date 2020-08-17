$50m Lotto draw: 'Deserving family' among 10 winners to claim prizes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that two winners had come forward since Saturday's mammoth must-win prize live draw.
One of those winners was a family who purchased their ticket - worth $5m after it was split 10 ways - from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.
The spokeswoman said the prize went to a "very deserving family".
Details of the other winning family have not yet been released.
Meanwhile, 10 Lotto players, including one in Canterbury, will also be celebrating after winning a $100,000 share of Lotto First Division.
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
- Massey Amcal Pharmacy
- Countdown Manurewa
- MyLotto x2 in Auckland
- My Lotto - Tauranga
- Paper Plus Taupo
- Smith Hare & Christison - Carteron
- MyLotto - Nelson
- MyLotto - Canterbury
- Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham
And the winning didn't stop there.
Strike Four was also won on Saturday night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland who each took home $300,000.
The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kerikeri in Kerikeri and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Last night's numbers: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball 16, and the Powerball 1.