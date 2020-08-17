Monday, 17 August 2020

$50m Lotto draw: 'Deserving family' among 10 winners to claim prizes

    Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions. Photo: File
    Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions.

    A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that two winners had come forward since Saturday's mammoth must-win prize live draw.

    One of those winners was a family who purchased their ticket - worth $5m after it was split 10 ways - from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.

    The spokeswoman said the prize went to a "very deserving family".

    Details of the other winning family have not yet been released.

    Meanwhile, 10 Lotto players, including one in Canterbury, will also be celebrating after winning a $100,000 share of Lotto First Division.

    The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

    • Massey Amcal Pharmacy
    • Countdown Manurewa
    • MyLotto x2 in Auckland
    • My Lotto - Tauranga
    • Paper Plus Taupo
    • Smith Hare & Christison - Carteron
    • MyLotto - Nelson
    • MyLotto - Canterbury
    • Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham

    And the winning didn't stop there.

    Strike Four was also won on Saturday night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland who each took home $300,000.

    The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kerikeri in Kerikeri and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

    Last night's numbers: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball 16, and the Powerball 1.

