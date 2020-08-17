$50m Lotto draw: 'Deserving family' among 10 winners to claim prizes

Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions. Photo: File

Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions.

A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that two winners had come forward since Saturday's mammoth must-win prize live draw.

One of those winners was a family who purchased their ticket - worth $5m after it was split 10 ways - from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.

The spokeswoman said the prize went to a "very deserving family".

Details of the other winning family have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, 10 Lotto players, including one in Canterbury, will also be celebrating after winning a $100,000 share of Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Massey Amcal Pharmacy

Countdown Manurewa

MyLotto x2 in Auckland

My Lotto - Tauranga

Paper Plus Taupo

Smith Hare & Christison - Carteron

MyLotto - Nelson

MyLotto - Canterbury

Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham

And the winning didn't stop there.

Strike Four was also won on Saturday night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland who each took home $300,000.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kerikeri in Kerikeri and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Last night's numbers: 8, 23, 27, 21, 12 and 22. The Bonus ball 16, and the Powerball 1.