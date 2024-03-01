52yo woman accused of killing grandmother keeps name secret

Police at the scene in Wellington after a 79-year-old woman was found dead. Photo: RNZ

A 52-year-old woman charged with the murder of an elderly Wellington resident has received continued name suppression.

Helen Gregory, who was 79, was found dead in her Khandallah home on January 24.

Her alleged killer was arrested on February 11.

She appeared again in the High Court on Friday and is yet to make a plea. She will next appear in court in April.

Gregory's obituary, published in The Post, said the 79-year-old was a dearly loved mother, mother-in-law and treasured grandmother.