5.3 magnitude quake strikes north of Marlborough

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The quake hit 80km north of French Pass at a depth of 149km, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.
More than 17,000 people reported feeling the shaking - some as far away as Mt Ruapehu.
The majority of people reported it as light.
"A bit of a shake this afternoon for central New Zealand with a M5.3 earthquake occurring 149 kilometres below the Whanganui Basin," a Geonet spokesperson said.
"It was felt across the lower North Island and upper South Island and we have received over 17,000 felt reports.
"Being a deep earthquake, shaking was felt over a wide area around the epicentre.
"Shaking was particularly strong from Wellington to the Horowhenua due to seismic waves traveling up the subducting slab.
"This earthquake occurred in a seismically active part of the subducting slab, and is standard fare for Aotearoa New Zealand tectonics."